Covid-19 Resurgence: All Schools, Colleges Closed In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has shutdown all educational institutions and anganwadi Kendras with immediate effect on Sunday following spike in Covid cases.

The state has been witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases since the beginning of March. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the active coronavirus tally in the state stands at nearly 7,700 while over 3,900 have lost their lives in the dreaded disease.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has, however, ruled out the possibility of imposing a lockdown in the state. He urged the people to follow coronavirus guidelines to keep the dreaded coronavirus at bay.

The Union Health Ministry has also expressed concerns over the sudden spike in coronavirus cases and added that the biggest reason for the surge in cases is that people felt relaxed and though that the pandemic is over.

The Chhattisgarh government had allowed schools to resume physical classes for students of standard 9th to 12th from February 15.