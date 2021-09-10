COVID-19 Recoveries In Odisha Breach 10L-Mark

Bhubaneswar: COVID-19 recoveries in Odisha breached the 10L-mark with another 689 patients recovered and being discharged on Friday, the Health & Family Welfare Department.
“Odisha has set a new benchmark in the fight against COVID-19 as 10,00,000+ COVID-19 positive patients have recovered successfully. Thanks to the dedication & relentless efforts of the entire health team,” the H&FW Dept tweeted.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:
- 246 from Khordha
- 103 from Cuttack
- 28 from Puri
- 27 from Jajapur
- 22 from Baleswar
- 22 from Mayurbhanj
- 19 from Sundargarh
- 18 from Bhadrak
- 17 from Jagatsinghpur
- 16 from Sambalpur
- 15 from Dhenkanal
- 15 from Nayagarh
- 12 from Anugul
- 12 from Keonjhar
- 12 from Malkangiri
- 8 from Kendrapara
- 7 from Deogarh
- 7 from Rayagada
- 6 from Ganjam
- 5 from Kandhamal
- 4 from Bolangir
- 3 from Jharsuguda
- 3 from Kalahandi
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Sonepur
- 1 from Bargarh
- 57 from State Pool
With this, the COVID-19 recoveries in Odisha now stand at 10,00,548, said the H & FW Dept Odisha.