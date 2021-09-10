COVID-19 Recoveries In Odisha
COVID-19 Recoveries In Odisha Breach 10L-Mark

Bhubaneswar: COVID-19 recoveries in Odisha breached the 10L-mark with another 689 patients recovered and being discharged on Friday, the Health & Family Welfare Department.

“Odisha has set a new benchmark in the fight against COVID-19 as 10,00,000+ COVID-19 positive patients have recovered successfully. Thanks to the dedication & relentless efforts of the entire health team,” the H&FW Dept tweeted.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:

  • 246 from Khordha
  • 103 from Cuttack
  • 28 from Puri
  • 27 from Jajapur
  • 22 from Baleswar
  • 22 from Mayurbhanj
  • 19 from Sundargarh
  • 18 from Bhadrak
  • 17 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 16 from Sambalpur
  • 15 from Dhenkanal
  • 15 from Nayagarh
  • 12 from Anugul
  • 12 from Keonjhar
  • 12 from Malkangiri
  • 8 from Kendrapara
  • 7 from Deogarh
  • 7 from Rayagada
  • 6 from Ganjam
  • 5 from Kandhamal
  • 4 from Bolangir
  • 3 from Jharsuguda
  • 3 from Kalahandi
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Sonepur
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 57 from State Pool

With this, the COVID-19 recoveries in Odisha now stand at 10,00,548, said the H & FW Dept Odisha.

