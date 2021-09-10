COVID-19 Recoveries In Odisha Breach 10L-Mark

Bhubaneswar: COVID-19 recoveries in Odisha breached the 10L-mark with another 689 patients recovered and being discharged on Friday, the Health & Family Welfare Department.

“Odisha has set a new benchmark in the fight against COVID-19 as 10,00,000+ COVID-19 positive patients have recovered successfully. Thanks to the dedication & relentless efforts of the entire health team,” the H&FW Dept tweeted.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:

246 from Khordha

103 from Cuttack

28 from Puri

27 from Jajapur

22 from Baleswar

22 from Mayurbhanj

19 from Sundargarh

18 from Bhadrak

17 from Jagatsinghpur

16 from Sambalpur

15 from Dhenkanal

15 from Nayagarh

12 from Anugul

12 from Keonjhar

12 from Malkangiri

8 from Kendrapara

7 from Deogarh

7 from Rayagada

6 from Ganjam

5 from Kandhamal

4 from Bolangir

3 from Jharsuguda

3 from Kalahandi

2 from Koraput

2 from Sonepur

1 from Bargarh

57 from State Pool

With this, the COVID-19 recoveries in Odisha now stand at 10,00,548, said the H & FW Dept Odisha.