Covid 19: Random Testing At Airports From Dec 24

New Delhi: The government on Thursday said that two per cent of passengers arriving in each international flight will be subject to random coronavirus test from December 24.

The Union health ministry has written to the civil aviation ministry in this regard amid an increase in coronavirus cases in many countries.

Following random testing, if anybody is found Covid-positive, the sample should be sent for genomic testing at the designated INSACOG laboratory network, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote in a letter to his civil aviation ministry counterpart Rajiv Bansal.