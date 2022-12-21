Covid 19: Random Sampling Begins At Airports

New Delhi: Random sample testing for coronavirus will be conducted at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries in view of the recent surge in cases in some parts of the world, official sources said on Wednesday.

The move comes following a meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to review the Covid situation in the country.

“Random sample testing will be done for international air passengers arriving from various countries including China,” a source said.

In view of a sudden spurt in COVID cases in China and some other countries, the Union health minister on Wednesday reviewed the situation in the country and asked people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and get vaccinated.