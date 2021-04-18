COVID-19: Puri Jagannath Temple Sanitised

Puri: A massive disinfection drive was undertaken at Puri’s Srimandir and its periphery on Sunday. The employees of Puri Municipality and Fire Service personnel sanitised the temple premises as well as outside where people queue up darshan.

All the areas near the temple’s boundary walls were also sanitised on the day.

The temple will reopen for darshan on Monday.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Friday said that Puri Jagannath Temple will remain closed for Public Darshan on all Saturdays and Sundays

The Jagannath Temple in Puri will remain closed for devotees on weekends in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

With Covid-19 cases rapidly increasing, the Jagannath Temple administration on Friday said devotees from outside Odisha will have to produce RT-PCR negative reports or final vaccination certificates (after two doses of vaccination) for entry into the shrine.

All devotees will be required to bring their photo ID card, namely, Aadhaar/Voter 1D or any other photo ID card for identification. Chewing of Tobacco/ Paan and spitting inside the temple premises have been prohibited. A fine of Rs 500 will be levied for each violation.