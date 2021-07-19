COVID-19 Positive Cases Drop To 181 In Bhubaneswar, 158 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 181 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 181 COVID-19 positive cases, 65 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 116 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 272 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 96,065 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,403 are active cases while 93,988 persons have recovered and 653 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.