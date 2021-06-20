COVID-19 Positive Cases Dip To 287 In Bhubaneswar, 537 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 287 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 287 COVID-19 positive cases, 88 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 355 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 537 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 86,689 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,854 are active cases while 84,412 persons have recovered and 402 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

