COVID-19 positive cases again breach 100-mark in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As many as 103 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 103 COVID-19 positive cases, 24 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 79 others are Local Contact Cases. This apart, 47 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 32,935 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 611 are active cases while 32,053 persons have recovered and 250 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

<>

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 6th Apr (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/aAzQcmnsjA — BMC (@bmcbbsr) April 6, 2021

</>

On Tuesday, Bhubaneswar witnessed 101 COVID-19 positive cases with 33 recoveries. Today the infection count again breached the 100-mark.