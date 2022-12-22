Covid 19: PM Modi Urges Everyone To Use Mask, Cautions Against Complacency

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to the people to wear face mask and follow Covid appropriate behavior in view of the surge in Covid cases globally, especially China.

While chairing a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in India amid a Covid scare triggered by the alarming surge in cases globally, Modi urged everyone to wear masks in crowded public places and avoid gathering.

He also stressed on the need to ramp up testing, also genomic sequencing and surveillance at airports.

“Precaution dose to be encouraged especially for vulnerable and elderly groups” the PM Modi said at the meeting

He was briefed that India has been witnessing a steady decline in cases with average daily cases falling to 153 and weekly positivity down to 0.14 per cent in the week ending December 22.

However, 5.9 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally since the last six weeks.

India has logged 185 new coronavirus infections, Union Health Ministry data updated on 22 December showed. This slight rise in cases comes a day after the country reported 131 infections on Wednesday.