COVID-19: Oxygen Express From Odisha Reaches Secunderabad

Bhubaneswar: The Oxygen Express, loaded with five tankers of Liquefied Medical Oxygen, reached Secunderabad in Telangana from Odisha’s Angul district on Sunday afternoon.

About 124.26 tonnes of liquid oxygen was delivered to the southern state which is also grappling with rising COVID-19 cases.

“OxygenExpress from Angul, Odisha has reached Secunderabad, Telangana carrying oxygen to the State for COVID-19 patients. Indian Railways is continuously helping in the treatment of patients by transporting oxygen & ensuring its availability, ” stated a tweet by the Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.

<>

#OxygenExpress from Angul, Odisha has reached Secunderabad, Telangana carrying oxygen to the State for COVID-19 patients. Indian Railways is continuously helping in the treatment of patients by transporting oxygen & ensuring its availability. pic.twitter.com/9qrADsBSOM — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 2, 2021

</>

Another Oxygen Express, carrying 30.86 MT of oxygen to Delhi left Angul destination on the day.

Meanwhile, amidst the deepening crisis over oxygen supply in the country, Odisha with the help of Indian Railways has been delivering oxygen to eight needy states.

A total of 214 tankers carrying 3964.542 metric tonnes (MT) of medical oxygen has been sent from Odisha to eight states in the last 10 days, said Odisha Police.