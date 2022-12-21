Covid 19: Omicron Subvariant BF.7 Detected In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The new variant of Covid 19 virus that has driven China’s case spike was detected in Odisha, raising concerns of health officials and public as well.

As per the reports of national media, Omicron subvariant BF.7, apparently the strain driving China’s current surge of Covid cases, had been detected in two India States including Gujarat and Odisha. Two such cases had been detected in Gujarat in October while one in Odisha.

The first case of BF.7 in India was detected in October by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre. The reports said three cases have been reported so far in india.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has asked the States and UTs to ramp up surveillance and tests. Random sampling of international passengers has started at airports in the country from today, said Health Ministry sources.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with senior officials and experts on the COVID-19 situation in India on Wednesday.

“COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation,” the Minister tweeted.