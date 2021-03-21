COVID-19: Odisha Sees Spike In Fresh Cases, Tally Jumps To 3,38,817

Bhubaneswar: Odisha witnessed a spike in new infections with 98 cases being detected in the state in the last 24 hours. According to the state dashboard, the new cases were spread across 22 districts taking the tally to 3,38,817.

Of the new cases, 58 were reported from quarantine centres while remaining 40 are local contacts.

The maximum of 15 cases was detected from Khurda, followed by 9 from Cuttack, 8 from Mayurbhanj, seven each from Sundargarh and Bargarh.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 779.

Of the 3.38 lakh total confirmed cases, 3,36,066 patients have recovered. The state has conducted 87,88,844 tests so far.