COVID-19 norms violators to be fined on CCTV footage basis: Bhubaneswar DCP

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has formed a special team to keep watch on COVID-19 norms violators in Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said fines will be imposed on violators based on the CCTV footages. Dash said stricter measures will be undertaken in the State Capital to stem the resurgence of coronavirus.

The DCP said the Commissionerate Police will identify the violators through CCTV footage and impose hefty fines on the habitual violators.