COVID-19 Norms Violation: Over Rs 29.71L Fine Collected On Day 6

Bhubaneswar: On the sixth day of the special COVID enforcement drive, Odisha Police have collected a fine of Rs 29,71,950 in the past 24 hours.

As per the data available, the police acted against 9,790 violators of mask usage and social distancing rules and collected fine of Rs 29,71,950/- in the last 24 hours.

<>

On sixth day of the special Covid enforcement drive, Odisha Police acted against 9790 violators of mask usage and social distancing rules and collected fine of Rs. 29, 71, 950/- in last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/cVIq4OhJxE — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) April 13, 2021

</>

Notably, the State police had begun a special drive across the State from Wednesday.

According to police sources, surveillance has been intensified in market places, malls, schools, colleges and other educational institutions. Some people have been penalised for violating the guidelines in market places too. Special emphasis is laid on the enforcement of mask use and maintenance of social distancing norms.