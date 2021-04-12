COVID-19 Norms Violation
COVID-19 Norms Violation: Odisha Police Collects Over Rs 33.41L Fine On Day 5

By PragativadiNews

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police have collected over Rs 33.41 lakh as fines in connection with the violation of COVID-19 norms across the state on the fifth day of the special drive.

As per the data available, the police acted against 11,410 violators of mask usage and social distancing rules and collected fine of Rs 33, 41, 200/- in the last 24 hours.

