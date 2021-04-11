COVID-19 Norms Violation: Odisha Police Collect Over Rs 1.25 Cr In Last 4 Days

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police collected over Rs 1.25 crore as fines from people for violations of the COVID-19 regulations across the State in the last four days.

According to the data shared by the state police, action has been taken against 44,846 violators of COVID-19 protocols in the State and fine amounting to Rs 1,25,32,000 collected in last four days in different parts of the State.

On fourth day of the special enforcement drive, Odisha Police imposed penalty on 11,500 persons for violating the regulation of using face mask and maintaining social distance. The police also collected fine of Rs 34,64,400 in the last 24 hours.

<>

Cumulatively, in four days, action has been taken against 44846 violators of Covid protocols in the State and penal fines amounting to Rs. 1, 25, 32, 000 /- have been collected. Behave responsibly and follow the #Covid19 guidelines. — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) April 11, 2021

</>

Worth mentioning, the police launched the special drive for 10 days to enforce COVID-19 safety regulations on April 7 on the order of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Besides, the state government has increased the penalty for first and second offence to Rs 2,000 since Friday.