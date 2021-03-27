COVID-19: Night Curfew In Maharashtra From Tomorrow

Mumbai: Amid surge in COVID cases, the Maharashtra government on Friday announced that a night curfew would be imposed across the state from 28 March (tomorrow). The order will come into effect in the entire Maharashtra from Sunday night.

Under the new restrictions, night movement is allowed, but gathering in public places has been prohibited. Malls shall remain closed between 8 PM and 7 AM. All social, political and cultural programmes will have to follow COVID-19 protocols.

“Don’t want to impose lockdown but looking at the rising number of cases it seems that the present health infrastructure may fall short. Districts are advised to look into the avilibility of beds, health facilities, etc,” said CM Thackeray.

Thackeray warned of stricter restrictions if the people did not follow COVID-19 safety rules. He said that district chiefs will decide when to order lockdowns but said that there will not be any sudden state-wide lockdown and the public will be given advance notice.

Maharashtra recorded 36,902 coronavirus infections on Friday, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began, along with 112 deaths. The state has added over 1.3 lakh cases in five days.

Mumbai also surpassed it’s record of 5,504 cases from yesterday with 5,513 new infections and nine deaths.

Maharashtra has also reported a new variant of the virus, called a “double mutant,” adding to concerns about the surge in cases.