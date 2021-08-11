COVID-19: India’s Active Caseload Currently 3,86,351; Lowest In 140 Days

New Delhi: India has 38,353 new cases of Covid-19 and 497 deaths from the disease in 24 hours, said the health ministry on Wednesday.

The country’s active cases–infections being treated–stand at 3,86,351: the lowest in 140 days, said the ministry.

As the Covid scenario remains under control, several states/UTs have announced the reopening of schools for offline classes. Schools in Delhi reopened for classes X to XII from Monday.

The Maharashtra government has also announced the reopening of physical classes in schools in both rural and urban areas from August 17; Uttar Pradesh to reopen schools for intermediate students from August 16.