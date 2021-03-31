COVID-19: India Reports 53,480 New Infections, 354 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi: India recorded 53,480 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

With this, the total tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 1,21,49,335.

On the other hand, the death count increased to 1,62,468 with 354 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

While the active case count reached 552,566, the recoveries have surged to 1,14,34,301, the data showed.

Six states in the country continued to report a surge in Covid-19 cases. These are Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Globally, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 reached 128,788,958 on Wednesday, according to data by world meter. The US, Brazil and India occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.