COVID-19: India Reports 35,178 New Cases, 440 Deaths In A Day

New Delhi: India on Wednesday reported 35,178 new COVID-19 cases and 440 fresh fatalities, according to the health ministry’s latest update.

The current caseload across the country stands at 3,67,415.

On the other hand, as many as 3,14,85,923 people have recovered so far across the country with 37,169 patients recovering during the last 24 hours. So far, 56.06 crore vaccine doses have been administered across India, with 55,05,075 doses being administered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 49,84,27,083 samples were tested for Covid-19 up to 17th August 2021. Of these, 17,97,559 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).