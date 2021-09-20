COVID-19: India Reports 30,256 New Cases, 295 Deaths In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 33,478,419 as 30,256 more people tested positive for the deadly virus in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the active cases declined to 3,18,181, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

On the other hand, the death toll climbed to 4,45,133 with 295 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The Union government further stated that it has supplied more than 79.58 crore vaccine doses to states and Union Territories till now, and over 15 lakh doses are in the pipeline.

India also recorded a 15% drop in Covid-19 cases, the lowest in the last six months, even as several states reported mass gatherings due to Ganesh Chaturthi.