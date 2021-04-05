COVID-19: India Becomes 2nd Country After US To Record Over 1L Daily Cases

New Delhi: India has become only the second country in the world, after the United States, to record over 100,000 cases of COVID-19 in a single day.

According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday, the country added 103,796 coronavirus disease cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

The day’s spike in Covid-19 cases has now pushed India’s infection tally up to 12,589,067, as per the health ministry’s dashboard at 8am.

The US, on the other hand, had first registered over 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases in the first week of November last year. As per the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker, the US is clocking around 65,000 daily cases now, while India’s single-day case count has shot up.