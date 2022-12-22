Covid 19: IMA Advises To Use Face Mask, Follow Covid-Appropriate Behavior

New Delhi: In view of the rising global Covid cases, , the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday advised the people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour including wearing of face mask and others with immediate effect.

In an advisory, it has appealed to the people to wear face masks in all public places, maintain social distancing and wash hands with soap and water or sanitizers.

People have also been asked to remain away from large gatherings, such as weddings and other social functions, fair and avoid international travel. People having symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, loose motions should consult doctors. Those eligible should also get vaccinated and get their booster shots.

“In view of the sudden surge of Covid cases in different countries, Indian Medical Association alerts and appeals the public to follow COVID appropriate behaviour with immediate effect,” the IMA said.

“As per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakh new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like the USA, Japan, South Korea, France, and Brazil. India has reported 145 new cases in last 24 hours, out of which four cases are the new China variant – BF.7,” it said.