COVID-19 Guidelines Go Stricter In Odisha: Marriage Gatherings Capped At 200, Funeral Gatherings At 50

Bhubaneswar: In view of the violation of COVID appropriate behaviour and protocols during functions relating to marriage and funeral, the Odisha Government today issued stricter COVID-19 guidelines to prevent possible transmission of the deadly infection in the state.

The Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday.

According to the fresh COVID-19 guidelines, a maximum of 200 people instead of 500 will be allowed to participate in marriage related gatherings while a maximum of 50 persons will be allowed in funeral-related gatherings. Besides, organisers of these occasions will have to provide masks to guests not wearing the same.

As per the guidelines, in closed spaces, the attendance shall be a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity subject to the ceilings mentioned above. In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/open space, appropriate number of persons subject to the above ceilings so as to ensure maintenance of the prescribed physical distancing norms.

Wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and provision of thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer has been a mandatory provision. The host of the marriage/funeral function will make necessary arrangement for checking at the entry point and ensure guests/ others wear masks during the entire duration of their participation. The host will also make arrangement to provide masks to those who have not come with an appropriate mask.

All Collectors, Superintendents of Police, Municipal Commissioners, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar- Cuttack have been directed to ensure the implementation of this guideline.

Any person found violating the guidelines, will face punishment under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act,2005 and other relevant laws. The order shall take effect from 26th March, 2021, the SRC notification read.