COVID-19 Graph: Odisha In ‘Plateau Stage’, Says DMET Chief

Bhubaneswar: Chief of Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) CBK Mohanty on Monday said that COVID-19 cases in the state have reached a plateau.

Mohanty said that Odisha is witnessing daily cases between 6,000 and 6,500. Considering the trend, it can be said that the COVID situation in the state has reached a plateau.

“Positive cases may decrease in the coming days but nothing can be specifically told as of now,” he added.

Mohanty also requested everybody to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

On Tuesday, Odisha reported 6,599 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the state’s total caseload surged to 41,4056.