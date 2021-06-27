COVID-19: Global Caseload Tops 180.7 Million

Washington: The overall global COVID-19 caseload has topped 180.7 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, the deaths have surged to more than 3.91 million.

The current global caseload and death toll stood at 180,720,199 and 3,915,760, respectively, according to the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,621,391 and 603,885, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 30,183,143 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (18,386,894), France (5,830,394), Turkey (5,404,144), Russia (5,367,317), the UK (4,734,010), Argentina (4,393,142), Italy (4,257,289), Colombia (4,126,340), Spain (3,782,463), Germany (3,734,153) and Iran (3,157,983), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 512,735 fatalities.