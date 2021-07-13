Covid-19 Global Caseload Surpasses 187 Million

Washington: The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 187 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.03 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.46 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 187,168,058, 4,036,857 and 3,461,552,559, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,886,075 and 607,390, respectively, according to the CSSE.