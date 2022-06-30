Covid-19: Face Mask Mandate Returns In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Masks have been made mandatory in public places in the Odisha capital once again as the number of fresh Covid cases in Bhubaneswar shot past the 60-mark on Thursday.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued an advisory in view of the sudden spurt in the number of COVID-19 positive cases over the last few days.

As per the latest advisory, all citizens residing within the BMC area as well as outside citizens coming to the BMC area or present in the BMC area shall have to wear face masks appropriately while moving out and while in public places.

Apart from face masks, the following advisory has been issued by the BMC:

– All citizens to maintain social distancing of 2 meters among themselves at all times while in public places.

-All malls/shop/store owners shall ensure social distancing about 2 Mts within their premises. The responsibility of maintenance of social distancing lies with the owner of the premises.

– Citizens are advised to maintain hand hygiene frequently and observe appropriate coughing/sneezing etiquette at all times.

– Citizens are advised to refrain from spitting in public places

– The CEO/Managers/Head of the offices of Govt as well as private offices shall ensure that their employees are observing COVID appropriate behaviour mentioned above in their office premises.

– Any violations on the above-mentioned aspect will attract penal provisions of the Odisha COVID-19 Regulations and amendments made time to time.