COVID-19: Door-To-Door Health Screening Launched In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday launched door-to-door health screening to contain further spread of COVID-19.

According to reports, the drive has been launched at 67 wards in the civic body.

The special team comprising an Anganwadi worker, ASHA and a multipurpose health activist are visiting each and every household to collect information about any illness or flu-like symptoms or Covid-19 symptoms, travel history, information about elderly people and children.

As many as 450 workers have been engaged in the exercise, said BMC deputy commissioner and COVID-19 nodal officer Subhendu Kumar Sahoo.

Worth mentioning, the Capital City on Sunday reported the highest single-day positive cases with 745 news cases.

Meanwhile, the State today reported 6,599 new positive cases. Khurda district recorded the highest cases of 958.