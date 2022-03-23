Covid-19 Deceased Family At VIMSAR To Get Compensation: Orissa HC

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has directed the State Government to pay compensation to the families of the Covid-19 victims who died due to negligence at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla in Sambalpur.

Reportedly, the Orissa HC has asked the Government to provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to families of two deceased, and Rs 50,000 each to 11 other families. It has also asked to furnish a compliance report by May 2, 2022.

Notably, the decision was taken based on the report submitted by retired district judge ABS Naidu. He was appointed as Inquiry Officer to examine the allegations of medical negligence in the treatment of the victims at VIMSAR.

A petition was filed by one Gyanadutta Chouhan of Bargarh following which a division bench of the Orissa High Court comprising Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Savitri Ratho passed the order on July 7, 2021.

Chouhan had filed nine affidavits of persons whose close relatives allegedly suffered on account of negligence at VIMSAR during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the submitted affidavits, the victims did not receive the requisite medical treatment at VIMSAR and as a result, needless deaths occurred.