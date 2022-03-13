COVID-19: China Records Over 3,300 New Cases, Highest Daily Spike In 2 Years

Beijing: Over 3,300 Covid-19 infections were reported in China on Sunday, the highest daily spike in two years.

While there were 1,807 confirmed local infections, 1,315 are asymptomatic local cases, the National Health Commission said.

According to reports, the country also reported more than 200 imported cases.

Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan on Saturday vowed to take stringent measures to stem regional clusters and urged officials to roll out rapid antigen tests on top of nucleic acid testing to keep up with omicron’s spread.

The country should “resolutely hold the bottom line of avoiding resurgence of scale,” she said.

Following surge in new cases, China last week had approved five rapid Covid antigen tests developed by domestic companies .

On the other hand, Regional governments are stepping up efforts to contain the spread of the virus in their areas.