COVID 19 Cases Cross 100 Mark In Cuttack City, 53 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 125 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 125 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, three are from Institutional Quarantine, 79 are from Home Quarantine, and 43 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 53 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 56,856 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 340 are active cases, 56,034 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.