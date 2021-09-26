COVID-19: Canada Lifts Ban On Passenger Flights From India

Ottawa: Canada government on Sunday lifted a month-long ban on passenger flights from India. It will now allow direct flights from India from Monday.

Transport Canada on Saturday in a tweet said: “Beginning at 00:01 EDT on September 27, direct flights from India can land in Canada with additional public health measures in place.”

“Travellers must have proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test from the approved Genestrings Laboratory at the Delhi airport taken within 18 hours of the scheduled departure of their direct flight to Canada,” it added.

On Tuesday, Canada extended the restriction on all direct commercial and private passenger flights from India until September 26.

With the ban now expiring, passengers from India can now travel to Canada with a few precautionary measures, which include having a negative Covid-19 test report from an approved laboratory.