Covid-19: Brazil surge reaches new level

Brasilia: Brazil has exceeded 2,000 Covid-related deaths in a single day for the first time, as infection rates soar.

The country has the second-highest death toll in the world, behind the US, with a total of 268,370 fatalities. Wednesday’s total was 2,286.

On Wednesday, the country recorded 79,876 new cases, the third-highest number in a single day. A surge in cases in recent days has been attributed to the spread of a highly contagious variant of the virus – named P1 – which is thought to have originated in the Amazon city of Manaus.

A total of 2,286 people died with the virus on Wednesday.

Reports say the capital Brasilia has now reached full ICU capacity, while two cities – Porto Alegre and Campo Grande – have exceeded capacity.

In its report, the institute warned that figures point to the “overload and even collapse of health systems”.