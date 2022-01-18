COVID-19: BMC Seals Khordha Civil Courts For Two Days

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday sealed the premises of Khordha district Civil Courts for two days following the detection of a series of COVID-19 positive cases in the district. The civic body ordered the court to shut till January 19.

In a statement, the BMC said that the decision to seal the premises of the Courts has been taken in the larger public interest and to contain further spread of the virus.

The premises of the Courts shall be sanitized immediately by the authorities in strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the Centre and the Odisha government, the BMC said.

The BMC further issued some guidelines to be strictly followed during these two days:

-No one shall be allowed to move into or from outside to the premises of the said sealed site during the period of sealing, except authorised personnel of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

– The detected positive cases are directed to remain in isolation at their respective residence. Further, if any positive case needs medical attention, the Court authorities need to intimate the same to BMC immediately

– The Court authorities need to intimate BMC in case of symptoms observed in staff, other than those already detected positive for their immediate testing and isolation, if found positive

– In case of any emergency, the Court authorities are to contact BMC Control Room (Mob:7847873040) or 1929 for immediate assistance

– A Covid Test Camp shall be conducted at the above site shortly in which all staff shall be tested invariably

The BMC stated that it will issue further specific instructions or orders, if needed.