COVID-19: BMC Issues Stricter Guidelines For Holi, Dola Purnima

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued fresh guidelines for the upcoming Holi and Dola Purnima festivals.

According to new guidelines, maximum six persons will be allowed for carrying the idol during the celebration of Dola Jatra. However, there shall be no procession and playing of sound instruments which are likely to attract the attention of public and will cause congregation.

Moreover, the persons carrying idol need to wear face mask appropriately as far as practicable.

The organisers will ensure that maximum 50 to 60 person are present at any point of time at the Dola Melan Padia with strict adherence of COVID appropriate behaviour like maintenance of social distancing of six feet among two person and wearing of face mask.

There shall be no Jatra/Orchestra/Meena Bazar or any kind of celebrations in the Dola Melan

The organisers shall have to obtain written permissions from BMC to conduct the functions with above stipulations. For obtaining permissions, the following details are to be submitted;

Details of Organizers including Place of function

No of idols proposed for the Dola Melan Padia

No of Devotees expected to attend at the Dola Melan Padia

The religious rituals may be performed inside the temple with adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour. However no devotees are allowed inside the temple.

Earlier, the Odisha government, on March 19 had issued restrictions on celebration of all kinds of functions related to “Dola Purnima” and Holi Festivals.