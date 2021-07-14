COVID-19: Bhubaneswar AIIMS to ECMO Service From Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) facility will be available at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar from Thursday, officials said on Wednesday.

It is noted that this facility will be the first in a govt hospital in Odisha and will be launched on the occasion of the hospital’s 9th Foundation Day.

“As per the government’s decision, the AIIMS has started installation of one ECMO machine, which will be operational by July 15. As a lot of critically ill Covid-19 patients in Odisha are now requiring ECMO, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar presently has some faculty members trained in handling ECMO machines, and the institute is hiring more technicians to operate the same,” an official said.

“Many patients are being airlifted to other States for availing the treatment as only a few machines were available at hospitals in Odisha. And now Odisha government has floated tender to procure ECMO machines and such life-saving machines,” the officials added.