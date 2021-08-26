COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour Must During Festivals: Health Ministry

New Delhi: The health ministry on Thursday advised citizens to adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour during festivals as the second wave of the deadly virus is not yet over in the country.

The health ministry said that masks have to be used and other Covid protocols need to be maintained even after vaccination.

Addressing the press conference, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, “The second surge of Covid-19 is still on and as we see there is always a spike after festivals. So during the festivals in the upcoming month of September and October, we must celebrate them responsibly.”

He added that the Covid-19 protocols will have to be adhered to even after complete vaccination.

“Vaccines reduce the disease severity and help in avoiding hospitalisation. But still, usage of masks and Covid protocols must continue even after vaccination,” Bhusan said.

The Union health ministry also informed that Kerala is adding to more than half of the current Covid-19 cases in India.

“Kerala is contributing to more than 51 per cent of the cases today,” Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Meanwhile, India reported 46,164 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the health ministry on Thursday. During the same time, 34,159 people recovered from the disease.