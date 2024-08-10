COVID-19 Alert! WHO Issues Urgent Alert as Cases Rise Across 84 Countries

Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded an urgent alarm over the escalation of COVID-19 cases in 84 countries.

The WHO has observed a surge in the positivity rates of COVID-19 cases and has cautioned against the emergence of more virulent variants of the coronavirus. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove of the WHO briefed journalists in Geneva, stating, “COVID-19 remains a significant concern.

In the past months, irrespective of the season, numerous countries have witnessed spikes in COVID-19 cases, including the Olympics, where over 40 athletes have tested positive.” Dr Kerkhove highlighted that data from the WHO’s sentinel surveillance system indicates a consistent increase in positive SARS-CoV-2 tests across 84 countries.

“The overall test positivity rate exceeds 10 per cent, with regional variations. In Europe, the positivity rate surpasses 20 per cent,” she explained.

The WHO has alerted individuals to the potential dangers posed by the virus, emphasizing the importance of taking preventive measures to mitigate the risk of infection and severe illness.

This includes the recommendation to receive a COVID-19 vaccine dose within the past 12 months, particularly for those belonging to high-risk groups.