COVID-19
COVID-19: 74.30 Lakh Healthcare & Frontline Workers Vaccinated

New Delhi: The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID19 has reached 74.30 lakh on the 27th day of the countrywide COVID-19 Vaccination program.

All States/UTs except Mizoram and Daman and Diu reported vaccination activity today.

The cumulative number of healthcare workers and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID19 is 74,30,866 (as at 7:00 pm today),as per the provisional report. 1,53,799 sessions have been held so far. 10,743 sessions were held till 7:00 pm today.

Of the cumulative coverage, 5,790,832 are healthcare workers and 1,640,034 are frontline workers.

4,13,752 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 7:00 pm today. Of these, 85,604 were healthcare workers, while the other 3,28,148 beneficiaries were frontline workers. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated
1 A & N Islands 3454
2 Andhra Pradesh 3,43,130
3 Arunachal Pradesh 14,195
4 Assam 1,17,603
5 Bihar 4,48,903
6 Chandigarh 7374
7 Chhattisgarh 2,32,923
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 2698
9 Daman & Diu 1030
10 Delhi 1,62,596
11 Goa 11391
12 Gujarat 6,43,438
13 Haryana 1,90,390
14 Himachal Pradesh 67,689
15 Jammu & Kashmir 93,570
16 Jharkhand 1,74,080
17 Karnataka 4,76,277
18 Kerala 3,33,436
19 Ladakh 2761
20 Lakshadweep 920
21 Madhya Pradesh 4,85,593
22 Maharashtra 6,00,456
23 Manipur 15944
24 Meghalaya 11514
25 Mizoram 11046
26 Nagaland 8,238
27 Odisha 3,83,023
28 Puducherry 4780
29 Punjab 97,769
30 Rajasthan 5,69,717
31 Sikkim 8332
32 Tamil Nadu 2,11,762
33 Telangana 2,61,262
34 Tripura 59,438
35 Uttar Pradesh 7,52,501
36 Uttarakhand 97,618
37 West Bengal 4,49,649
38 Miscellaneous 74,366
Total 74,30,866

47 AEFIs have been reported till 7:00 pm on the twenty-seventh day of the vaccination drive.

