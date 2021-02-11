COVID-19: 74.30 Lakh Healthcare & Frontline Workers Vaccinated

New Delhi: The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID19 has reached 74.30 lakh on the 27th day of the countrywide COVID-19 Vaccination program.
All States/UTs except Mizoram and Daman and Diu reported vaccination activity today.
The cumulative number of healthcare workers and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID19 is 74,30,866 (as at 7:00 pm today),as per the provisional report. 1,53,799 sessions have been held so far. 10,743 sessions were held till 7:00 pm today.
Of the cumulative coverage, 5,790,832 are healthcare workers and 1,640,034 are frontline workers.
4,13,752 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 7:00 pm today. Of these, 85,604 were healthcare workers, while the other 3,28,148 beneficiaries were frontline workers. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
|S. No.
|State/UT
|Beneficiaries vaccinated
|1
|A & N Islands
|3454
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|3,43,130
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|14,195
|4
|Assam
|1,17,603
|5
|Bihar
|4,48,903
|6
|Chandigarh
|7374
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2,32,923
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|2698
|9
|Daman & Diu
|1030
|10
|Delhi
|1,62,596
|11
|Goa
|11391
|12
|Gujarat
|6,43,438
|13
|Haryana
|1,90,390
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|67,689
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|93,570
|16
|Jharkhand
|1,74,080
|17
|Karnataka
|4,76,277
|18
|Kerala
|3,33,436
|19
|Ladakh
|2761
|20
|Lakshadweep
|920
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|4,85,593
|22
|Maharashtra
|6,00,456
|23
|Manipur
|15944
|24
|Meghalaya
|11514
|25
|Mizoram
|11046
|26
|Nagaland
|8,238
|27
|Odisha
|3,83,023
|28
|Puducherry
|4780
|29
|Punjab
|97,769
|30
|Rajasthan
|5,69,717
|31
|Sikkim
|8332
|32
|Tamil Nadu
|2,11,762
|33
|Telangana
|2,61,262
|34
|Tripura
|59,438
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|7,52,501
|36
|Uttarakhand
|97,618
|37
|West Bengal
|4,49,649
|38
|Miscellaneous
|74,366
|Total
|74,30,866
47 AEFIs have been reported till 7:00 pm on the twenty-seventh day of the vaccination drive.