COVID-19: 74.30 Lakh Healthcare & Frontline Workers Vaccinated

New Delhi: The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID19 has reached 74.30 lakh on the 27th day of the countrywide COVID-19 Vaccination program.

All States/UTs except Mizoram and Daman and Diu reported vaccination activity today.

The cumulative number of healthcare workers and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID19 is 74,30,866 (as at 7:00 pm today),as per the provisional report. 1,53,799 sessions have been held so far. 10,743 sessions were held till 7:00 pm today.

Of the cumulative coverage, 5,790,832 are healthcare workers and 1,640,034 are frontline workers.

4,13,752 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 7:00 pm today. Of these, 85,604 were healthcare workers, while the other 3,28,148 beneficiaries were frontline workers. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1 A & N Islands 3454 2 Andhra Pradesh 3,43,130 3 Arunachal Pradesh 14,195 4 Assam 1,17,603 5 Bihar 4,48,903 6 Chandigarh 7374 7 Chhattisgarh 2,32,923 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 2698 9 Daman & Diu 1030 10 Delhi 1,62,596 11 Goa 11391 12 Gujarat 6,43,438 13 Haryana 1,90,390 14 Himachal Pradesh 67,689 15 Jammu & Kashmir 93,570 16 Jharkhand 1,74,080 17 Karnataka 4,76,277 18 Kerala 3,33,436 19 Ladakh 2761 20 Lakshadweep 920 21 Madhya Pradesh 4,85,593 22 Maharashtra 6,00,456 23 Manipur 15944 24 Meghalaya 11514 25 Mizoram 11046 26 Nagaland 8,238 27 Odisha 3,83,023 28 Puducherry 4780 29 Punjab 97,769 30 Rajasthan 5,69,717 31 Sikkim 8332 32 Tamil Nadu 2,11,762 33 Telangana 2,61,262 34 Tripura 59,438 35 Uttar Pradesh 7,52,501 36 Uttarakhand 97,618 37 West Bengal 4,49,649 38 Miscellaneous 74,366 Total 74,30,866

47 AEFIs have been reported till 7:00 pm on the twenty-seventh day of the vaccination drive.