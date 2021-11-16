COVD-19 Vaccination Rate Of Odisha Surpasses National Average

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 vaccination rate in Odisha has surpassed the national average with the least procedural wastage of vaccine doses and is now moving at a brisk pace towards achieving hundred percent vaccination of the population above 18 years of age.

The state’s first dose COVID vaccination coverage stands at 82.4 % as against the national average of 79.8 %, informed Health and Family Welfare Department Additional Chief Secretary Raj Kumar Sharma here today.

At a high-level review meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra, Sharma said “The total vaccination in the state Odisha crossed 4.03 crore by November 13. Out of this 2,68,04,755 number of persons received 1st dose and around 1,34,96,059 received the 2nd dose. The portion of 18+ population, who received first dose, was 82.4% against the national average of 79.8%. Similarly, 41.5% of the population received the second dose against the national average of 38.4%,” he said.

State Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra has directed all district Collectors to prepare micro plan at the village and Gram Panchayat levels for intensifying vaccinations.

He has also directed to ensure cent percent implementation of the micro plans on campaign mode through door to door survey.

National Health Mission (NHM) Director Shalini Pandit said, “because of the proper care in storing, transportation and administration of the vaccine, the wastage of the doses was least in Odisha. The vaccine waste dipped to -5.3% in the state thereby saving around 20 lakhs of the doses.”