Covaxin Gets DGCI Nod For Emergency Use For 12-18 Age Group

New Delhi: The Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) on Saturday approved Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin for emergency use authorisation in the 12-18 years age group.

Bharat Biotech has submitted data from clinical trials in the 2-18 years age group for Covaxin (BBV152) to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in October.

According to reports, Covaxin will be administered in children in two doses, with a gap of 28 days between the first and second doses.

The gap and dosage of vaccine for adults and children will be the same according to the trial data submitted to the government.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) had in October recommended DGCI to grant emergency use to Covaxin for children.