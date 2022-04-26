Covaxin Gets DCGI Nod For Restricted Emergency Use In Children Aged 6-12 Years

New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday gave restricted emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children between the age of 6-12 years.

Accordingly, the government had started the vaccination of children above 12 years of age from March 16. Currently, children between 12-14 years of age are being administered Corbevax.

From January 3, the vaccination of children aged between 15 and 18 has commenced.

Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India has approved Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D, Corbevax and Covovax.