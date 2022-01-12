Covaxin Booster Dose Neutralises Omicron, Delta Variants: Bharat Biotech

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech, a global leader in vaccine innovation, today announced said the booster dose of Covaxin has generated robust neutralising antibody responses against both Omicron (B.1.529) and Delta (B.1.617.2), using a live virus neutralisation assay.
Test results show that 100 per cent of the serum samples showed neutralisation of the Delta variant and more than 90% of serum samples showed neutralisation of the Omicron variant, Bharat Biotech said.
In a statement, the vaccine manufacturer announced results from a study conducted at Emory University, demonstrating that sera from subjects, who received a booster dose of Covaxin (BBV152) six months after getting a primary two-dose series of Covaxin® (BBV152), neutralised the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and Delta variants.
COVAXIN® (BBV152) Booster Shown to Neutralize Both Omicron and Delta Variants of SARS-CoV-2#bbv152 #COVAXIN #BharatBiotech #COVID19Vaccine #omicron #deltavariant #SARS_CoV_2 #covaxinapproval #boosterdose #pandemic pic.twitter.com/0IgFmm13rS
— BharatBiotech (@BharatBiotech) January 12, 2022
Earlier, studies demonstrated the neutralising potential of Covaxin (BBV152) against SARS-CoV-2 variants of Concern Alpha, Beta, Delta, Zeta and Kappa.
The company said that based on emerging data, it believes that a third dose may be beneficial to maintain the highest levels of protection.