Covaxin added to approved list of COVID-19 vaccines for travel to Oman without quarantine

Covaxin, India’s indigenously developed vaccine by Bharat Biotech, has now been added to the approved list of Covid-19 vaccines for travel to Oman without quarantine, Indian Embassy in Oman informed on Wednesday.

The Civil Aviation Authority issued a notification regarding this.

📢 COVAXIN has now been added to the approved list of #COVID19 vaccines 💉 for travel to Oman without quarantine. This will facilitate travelers from India vaccinated with COVAXIN. Please see Press Release 👇@PMOIndia@DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/3lfXPrjHGc — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) October 27, 2021

All passengers from India who have received two doses of COVAXIN at-least 14 days before the estimated arrival date will now be able to travel to Oman without the requirement of quarantine. All other COVID-19 related requirements / conditions, such as pre-arrival RT-PCR test shall be applicable for such passengers.

This notification will significantly ease travel to Ornan for Indian nationals who have taken COVAXIN. Passengers who have taken Astraeneca/Covishield are already permitted to travel to Oman without quarantine.