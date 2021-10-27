Covaxin
Covaxin added to approved list of COVID-19 vaccines for travel to Oman without quarantine

Covaxin, India’s indigenously developed vaccine by Bharat Biotech, has now been added to the approved list of Covid-19 vaccines for travel to Oman without quarantine, Indian Embassy in Oman informed on Wednesday.

The Civil Aviation Authority issued a notification regarding this.

All passengers from India who have received two doses of COVAXIN at-least 14 days before the estimated arrival date will now be able to travel to Oman without the requirement of quarantine. All other COVID-19 related requirements / conditions, such as pre-arrival RT-PCR test shall be applicable for such passengers.

This notification will significantly ease travel to Ornan for Indian nationals who have taken COVAXIN. Passengers who have taken Astraeneca/Covishield are already permitted to travel to Oman without quarantine.

