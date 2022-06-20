Courteney Cox drops photos from her London date night with Johnny McDaid

London: Courteney Cox recently celebrated her 58th birthday and the Friends star celebrated the same with her boyfriend Johnny McDaid in London. Taking to her Instagram account, Cox shared a series of loved-up photos with McDaid from their date night in London.

The sweet snaps received a lot of love from the actress’ close friends commented with heart emojis.

Courteney and Johnny got together in 2013, and announced their engagement the following year. The pair broke things off in 2015, however, they reconciled their relationship in 2016. Courteney informed the public in 2019 on The Ellen Show that the two chose not to get engaged again when they got back together.