Court Upholds ‘Death Sentence’ Verdict In 2016 Rayagada Family Murder Case

Rayagada: The District and Sessions Court here on Thursday upheld the death penalty awarded to nine persons convicted of killing three members of a family in 2016.

The murders were committed on September 9, 2016, at Kitung village under Talana panchayat of Gunupur block in Rayagada district.

In April 2018, the nine accused were awarded death sentence by the Gunupur Additional District and Sessions Court. After the judgement, the convicted had appealed in the High Court following which the HC asked the district court to reconsider the case.

According to case details, the accused persons-Dengun, Dasunta, Aahanta, Padhantu, Dalasa, Malku, Babuna, Lakiya, and Iru had dragged Asina Sabara, his wife Ambai Sabara and daughter Asimani Sabara out their house and beat them mercilessly.

When they became unconscious, the assailants injected them with pesticides and buried them alive. The next day they took out the bodies and burnt them using kerosene to destroy evidence.

The brutal crime was committed in the presence of Melita (the couple’s minor daughter).

A few days later, on the basis of the complaint lodged by Melita, Putasingh police arrested the nine accused.