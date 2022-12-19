Court Rejects ED’s Remand Plea; Archana Nag Sent to Jharpada Jail

Bhubaneswar: Lady blackmailer Archana Nag was produced before the Bhubaneswar ADJ-3 court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after her second remand period ended on Monday.

The ED had urged the court to take Archana on 2-day remand for the third time, but the court rejected the plea and sent Archana to Jharpada Jail.

The ED has intensified the investigation into the honeytrap case. In addition to remanding Archana twice, ED has traced the links of some bigwigs allegedly involved in this incident.

The ED has traced dealings of Archana with a jeweller and also wants to verify the digital evidence seized by the police. But the forensic team has not yet given any digital data to the ED, and the ED has informed the court of the investigation on that ground.

ED wanted to take Archana on remand for the third time. Archana was remanded to ED custody for 7 days in the first phase and 6 days in the second phase.