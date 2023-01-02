Court Proceedings To Limp Back To Normalcy In Sambalpur From Tuesday

Sambalpur: Members of Sambalpur Bar Association have decided to restore normalcy in all the court proceedings by joining duties from January 3.

It was decided at the CAC (Central Action Committee) meeting that all the lawyers will be present in various courts of western Odisha to handle the cases.

The decision was taken in the general council meeting on Monday following a written request of the lawyers association President Sureshwar Mishra, who is behind the bars in connection with court vandalism.

All the shops, notaries, stamp distributors, document writers will also be present in the court campus. Even though barricades were removed, Section-144 is still in force outside the court.

It was decided in the meeting Central Action Committee (CAC) in Jharsuguda, the movement for High Court Permanent Bench movement was withdrawn. A resolution was passed in the meeting as per the order of the Supreme Court.

The case will be heard in the Supreme Court on January 6. Senior advocate Ashok Panda will argue on behalf of the lawyers.

On the other hand, bail petitions for the arrested lawyers are likely to be filed in the Sambalpur district court on January 4. Earlier, the district judge had rejected the bail of the arrested lawyers.

Notably, 30 lawyers were arrested in the violent incident taken place on the court campus on December 12, 2022