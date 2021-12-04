Court Issues Show-Cause To Mahanga IIC Over Double Murder Row

Cuttack: Hearing a petition related to the Mahanga double murder case, Salepur Junior Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court has rejected time petition and issued a show-cause notice to Mahanga IIC on Saturday.

Besides, the Court has overruled the plea of the police officer, Nihar Ranjan Mohanty who had prayed for an extension of time for submission of case records.

According to the Counsel of the petitioner, the Court had asked the Mahanga IIC earlier, to submit the Detail Call Report (CDR) and latest investigation report related to the Mahanga murder case.

Subsequently, getting no response from the IIC, the Court issued an order for personal appearance.

Meanwhile, the IIC filed a time petition in this regard seeking more time for submission of the desired records.

However, the Court issued the show-cause notice to the IIC due to non-compliance with the previous orders.

In the fresh order, the Court has asked Mohanty to submit his explanation on the Show-cause notice on or before 10.30 AM of December 10. At the same time, the Court has rejected the plea of the time petition of Mohanty.